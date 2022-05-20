Tom Felton thought all the actors would be recast after the second film

What if Harry, Ron, Hermione or even Draco had changed interpreters along the way? More than twenty years after the release of the first film Harry Potter in theaters, Tom Felton explains why he believed he and his co-stars would be replaced after a certain point.

It is impossible to imagine other actors than Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton in the mythical roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter At the movie theater. Still, the comedians, who were children at the time, had originally not signed on for eight films.

two movies Harry Potter and then leave?

Asked by The GuardianTom Felton returned to the experience Harry Potter. If it was not his first attempt when he auditioned for the saga inspired by the novels of JK Rowling, the actor was not yet known to the general public. “I was one of the few who didn’t know what Harry Potter was at the time. Anyone could pass the casting, there were so many kids who showed up and loved the books with all their hearts” he remembers.

Tom Felton, who first auditioned for the roles of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, eventually landed Draco Malfoy. And, according to him, this is due to his nonchalance. “I think Chris Columbus, the director, detected that slight disinterest and arrogance in me that he thought could do it to play Malfoy” recognizes the actor.

“I assumed they would replace us with decent actors”

He goes on to explain that he and his young co-stars had no idea what they were getting into at the time. “We were supposed to make two films at first. If after the second movie, the kids were still young enough, then we would do a third. Then a fourth. And so on. We never signed for 12 years. At one point I assumed they would replace us with decent actors, but they didn’t.” admits Tom Felton.

On the contrary, the saga Harry Potter allowed to hatch the talent of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson or even Tom Felton who have all proven themselves as actors. Moreover, everyone continues their little way, whether on television or in the cinema.