Tom Felton’s condition to work with Daniel Radcliffe again

Daniel Radcliffe Y Tom Felton They are two actors already consecrated in the cinema. For more than a decade, both shone on screen in the film adaptation of Harry Potter. From 2001 onwards, fans of the books of JK Rowling They had the opportunity to relive the magic on the screen, enter the corridors of Hogwarts and even see their favorite characters in each of the films.

The saga of Harry Potter It has an extensive cast of actors and actresses. Among them, the leading trio stands out, made up of Radlicffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert Grint. But there are also other recognized names, such as Tom Feltonwho got to play Draco Mafoy.

Draco and Harry in a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Earlier this year, several of the Harry Potter cast members reunited for the special. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartswhich was released by hbo max. There, Radcliffe and Felton, along with the rest of their co-stars, returned to Hogwarts to share anecdotes and memories 20 years after the premiere of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stonethe first film in the saga.

As most fans will know, Harry and Draco they were Hogwarts classmates, but not friends. While the former belonged to Gryffindor, the latter belonged to Slytherin. In addition, the antagonist’s family were faithful followers of Voldemort, the great villain of the story. The rivalry between young wizards it intensified even more as the story progressed, something that luckily wasn’t reflected in real life, as both actors have revealed that they are close friends.

Will they work together again?

Since Harry Potter came to an end, each of the actors has followed his path in the world of acting. Radcliffe has managed to build a career away from the big franchises and with interesting projects in between. For his part, Felton has done the same, also in lower-profile titles.

The truth is that neither of them has shared a screen since Harry Potter came to an end. When asked if he would do it, Felton gave an affirmative answer, but he made one condition: that Radcliffe is the villain and he, the hero.

Radcliffe and Felton are good friends in real life.

“We all talk about doing something again in different ways, Daniel and I often joke about the idea that when we work together again, he will be the villain and I will be the hero,” Felton said in an interview with DigitalSpywhile promoting his new play in London’s West End.

Felton’s proposal is not farfetched. Recently, Radcliffe he put himself in the shoes of villain in The lost City (The Lost City), in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt. Soon, the British actor can be seen in the biographical film Weird: The Al Yankovic Storywhere he plays the musician “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Although at the moment there are no concrete plans for both actors to meet again on screen, none of the actors of Harry Potter discard it.

