Tom Felton’s Halloween costume drives the web crazy [FOTO]

On Halloween the world of Harry Potter it is an inexhaustible source of ideas and ideas, as shown by the photos of costumed fans who flock to social networks every year. Occasionally, however, even some stars decide to take a cue from the saga of JK Rowling, such as for example Tom Felton. The interpreter of Draco Malfoy he is always ready to interact with his fans through his Instagram profile, so he certainly couldn’t desert during one of the most loved holidays by the community.

Tom Felton, for the occasion, has in fact turned into Harry Potter sending in crisis the many fans who found themselves in front of a Draco Malfoy out of the blue as his archenemy: a rather difficult trauma to remove!

For the look, Felton swapped his green and silver uniform for a magenta and gold one. The actor completed the costume with round glasses, a magic wand and the iconic lightning bolt scar! His pup was standing next to him in the shot, wearing a Gryffindor scarf. “Wtf daddy”Felton joked in the caption. Though the actor jokingly wore Gryffindor colors for Halloween, he revealed to PEOPLE last summer that he would jump at the opportunity to once again join the Slytherin home and return to his evil roots: “Any chance of being a Malfoy again would be widely accepted.”

And to think that just this November Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone performs well 20 years and, for Tom Felton, time never seems to stand still. “I was talking to Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and I said, ‘Twenty years old, can you believe it?’ First of all, they all look the same. Rupert is the same as he was twenty years ago. Plus we’re all a little struck by the fact that it’s more popular today than it was then. He surprised us. We are certainly excited and we also feel a little older thinking that 20 years have passed since we made the first film “.