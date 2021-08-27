Tom Ford turns 60, the 10 most iconic moments of his career and style

One from Texas would expect a rodeo-style wardrobe, all blue jeans, plaid shirts and cowboy accessories. Instead Tom Ford , born Thomas Carlyle Ford from Austin, where he was born on August 27, 1961, has always subverted the cliché. And if he once bent down to wearing calf boots and a herdsman’s hat, he did so only to penetrate more into the pioneering mindset and make the most of his second, acclaimed, film, Nocturnal Animals. No wonder, he was born under the sign of Virgo: in the continuous search for perfection from every point of view. The stars say it.

After all, one does not become among the most influential men of the 21st century for nothing . Tom Ford, the one who knows no age and to whom we also forgive the use of botox (with which he swears he has closed since the birth of his son Alexander, almost nine years ago), admired for his exceptional sartorial ars and design aesthetics, the King Midas of any creative sector, from fashion to beauty, from cinema to photography, leaves an eternal impact on the world. Who can boast, by the way, a dedicated song by Jay-Z? Women not only dream of having his sensual and sophisticated clothes in the wardrobe but also of having men dressed like him next to him, sex symbol and true brand of himself.

T-shirts and sneakers banned, the stylist is the quintessence of being effortless chic, the man with black formal suits in series, with slightly unbuttoned white shirts and shiny, lace-up shoes. A few times he wore denim trousers, but when he did he knew how to turn them into a garment haute couture.

Tom Ford at the end of the Gucci Spring / Summer 2004 show. Photo Getty © PAOLO COCCO

L’arbiter elegantiarum of our times turns 60 today and no doubt now, as we tell it in ten iconic moments of his career and key pieces of his style timeless, he is lifting a glass of champagne wearing an impeccable double-breasted tuxedo.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GUCCI

The link between Gucci and Tom Ford is destined to remain in fashion history. When the American designer became the fashion house’s artistic director in 1994, the brand saw a 90% increase in sales. Ford’s vision for Gucci was clear: it conveyed its characteristic to you sex appeal, imagining a sexy and beautiful woman, which translated into short skirts, exposed thongs, sensual cut-outs, bold campaigns and supermodels like Kate Moss and Esther Cañadas on the catwalks.

Tom Ford in 1997 © Ron Galella

THE EMPIRE OF THE SENSES BY YVES SAINT LAURENT

In 1999 Tom Ford became creative director for the prêt-à-porter of YSL, a brand purchased by Gucci, also transferring his aesthetic vision of warm sensuality to the historic French brand (in his advertising campaign for Opium, British model Sophie Dahl, for example, poses nude in high heels).

YSL Fall / Winter 2000-2001 Fashion Show. Getty photo © Victor VIRGILE

THE LAST SHOW FOR GUCCI

Going out with the fireworks in 2004 with the latest Fall / Winter collection for Gucci. During his stay Tom Ford defined the Gucci woman as a symbol of security, luxury and glamor. For the last memorable show, she sent decadent suits, skirts with thigh-high slits, Hollywood diva dresses and leather and fur jackets on the catwalk.

Gucci Fall / Winter 2004-2005. Getty photo © PATRICK HERTZOG

TOM FORD IS BORN WITH GLASSES

In 2004 Tom Ford left Gucci for launch its eponymous brand and the first collection signed with his name was an eyewear line in 2005. Eyeglasses and sunglasses, always in balance between classicism and innovation, also constitute a personal style signature for the designer who often on the red carpet and in occasions of important events has shown them off en pandant with the outfit.

HIS JAWS ON THE CATWALK

In 2007, with the opening of the first flagship store in New York, he comes also launched the first men’s collection in his name, in the name of classic rigor and refined in cuts and materials. The first women’s line was presented in 2010. Her iconic looks such as Lauren Hutton, Julianne Moore and Bianca Jagger have inspired her, but the muse of excellence remains the New York of the 70s.

THE DARK DRESS AS DIVIDED

Tom Ford’s men’s fashion absolutely reflects the designer, classic and ultra-luxurious, who doesn’t need to overdo it to flaunt confidence. The creative makes of the black two-button dress with peak lapels, paired with a white shirt with open collar, shiny black lace-up shoes and 70s sunglasses in Steve McQueen style, a real couture uniform, reinforcing the very important mantra that it is not necessary to dress in a basic and sporty way to maintain a low profile style.

© starzfly / Bauer-Griffin

THE ZIP, FROM FUNCTIONAL TO TAILORED

The iconic Texan designer has made mega zips his trademark. Thanks to the collaboration with the historic Italian manufacturer Raccagni, since 2004 Tom Ford has brought customized Made in Italy zips to the catwalks and prêt-à-porter collections, protagonists of clothes loved by stars such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence. With him, zippers have become real must-haves: accessories that define the line and cut of clothes and shoes, which make a pair of stiletto boots more sensual or embellish a single-color minidress.

THE CINEMA COUTURE

In 2009 Tom Ford ventured for the first time behind the camera. The result is that refined and discreet jewel that it is A Single Man with Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. From warm and glossy photography, to fashion magazine shots and obsessive attention to objects, everything suggests that the director is a designer. The refined and elegant noir follows in 2016 Nocturnal Animals, presented and acclaimed in the same year in Venice.

Poster of the movie A Single Man by Tom Ford

I BRANGELINA AT THE 2012 OSCARS

Adored by celebs, from Daniel Craig to Julianne Moore, passing through the Obamas and the Hollywood elite up to Timothée Chalamet who left his mark in a Tom Ford prismatic dress at the last Cannes Film Festival. Many, in fact, are the creations of the designer, included in the Walk of Fame of the best dressed of any event. Between these the style of the Brangelina couple, simply gorgeous at the 2012 Oscars for a superb 100% square matchy-matchy total black look.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, both in Tom Ford at the 2012 Oscars. Getty photos © Jeffrey Mayer

TODAY GURU OF THE POST-PANDEMIC STYLE

After months of suit and sofa, all we have to aim for is absolutely the return to the pre-pandemic life that passes, why not, even from a timeless tuxedo. And Tom Ford, who prefers it double-breasted, is the absolute image of the elegant and casual man to aim for. Today and forever.

