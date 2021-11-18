Tom Hanks: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Tom Hanks he is one of the most loved and capable actors that the history of cinema has ever known. Baptized as the modern James Stewart, Hanks has given, in more than 30 years of career, many emotions all over the world. The actor has conquered many generations of spectators, from the oldest to the youngest, the protagonist of many adventures and many films based on true stories. An eclectic, versatile and capable actor like few others.

Here are ten things you may not have known about Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks: his films

1. He starred in great masterpieces. Hanks made his film debut in 1984 with Splash – A siren a Manhattan, and then starred in films such as Big (1988), The neighbour’s grass (1989) and Turner and the hustler (1989). Since the nineties he has taken part in great films such as Joe against the volcano (1990), Bonfire of the vanities (1990), Insomnia of love (1993), Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), Apollo 13 (1996), Save Private Ryan (1998), You’ve Got Mail (1998), The green mile (1999), Cast away (2000), He was my father (2002), Try to catch me (2002), The Terminal (2004), Da Vinci’s code (2006), Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), Angels and Demons (2009), Very strong and Incredibly Close (2011), Cloud Atlas (2012), Saving Mr. Banks (2013), Captain Phillips – Offshore attack (2012), The bridge of spies (2015), Sully (2016), The Post (2017), An extraordinary friend (2019), News from the world (2020) and Finch (2021).

2. He participated in the dubbing of well-known animated films. Tom Hansk is also known to be Woody’s original voice in Toy Story – The world of toys (1995). He then reprized that role also for Toy Story 2 – Woody and Buzz to the rescue (1999), Toy Story 3 – The Great Escape (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019). However, he also participated in the dubbing of several short films and video games related to the world of Toy Story, always providing his voice for the character of the beloved Sheriff Woody.

3. He directed and produced some films. Over the course of his career, Hanks has made several directorial projects. He directed an episode of the series Tales from the Crypt, A League of Their Own and Fallen Angels, of the miniseries From the Earth to the Moon And Band of Brothers – Brothers at the front. But he also directed two films: Music Graffiti (1996) and Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne (2011). Hanks has then played the role of producer on numerous occasions, in particular for the films he starred in but also for titles such as My big fat Greek wedding (2001), A feat from God (2007), Oh mama! (2008) and In the land of wild creatures (2009).

Tom Hanks and the Oscars

4. Won two Oscars. Hanks, over the course of his career, garnered six Academy Award nominations, for Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast away And An extraordinary friend, winning two. In fact, he won for two consecutive years, in 1994 and 1995, the Oscar for Best Actor for Philadelphia And Forrest Gump. Additionally, Hanks served as vice president of the Academy and currently sits on the board of directors.



Tom Hanks in Cast away

5. It took him a long time to lose the necessary weight. To look like a middle-aged man on average out of shape in Cast away, Tom Hanks did not exercise for long and allowed himself to become plump. The production was then stopped for a year so that she could lose about 25 kilos and grow her hair, thus underlining the long time spent on the deserted island. During this break, the director Robert Zemeckis he used the same crew to film The hidden truths.

6. He came up with the idea for the film. In a recent interview, Tom Hanks said he came up with the idea for the film after reading an article on FedEx. “I realized that Boeing 747s filled with packages fly across the Pacific three times a day. What happens if one of these goes down?“, he said. The actor then took that idea and combined it with his interest in how to survive without the five necessary elements: food, water, shelter, fire and companionship.

Tom Hanks in Big

7. He acted like a child. In Big, 1988 film directed by Penny Marshall, tells of the twelve-year-old Josh Baskin, a boy of just twelve who, in order to escape from his life, expresses the desire to become thirty years old immediately, seeing this come true. To give Tom Hanks an idea of ​​how a kid would behave as an adult, the director first filmed each “adult” scene with David Moscow, interpreter of the young Josh, and later Hanks then copied his way of behaving.

8. Performed a well-known scene with no stand-ins. The day Hanks and the actor Robert Loggia they filmed the famous keyboard scene at FAO Schwarz, they both noticed some stunt doubles dressed like them, who would intervene in case the two actors failed to perform the dance steps correctly. It became their goal not to be replaced for the entire issue and with a little practice they succeeded.

Tom Hanks: his children

9. He has four children from two wives. From 1978 to 1987 the actor was married to the actress Samantha Lewes, with whom he had children Colin, born in 1977 ed Elizabeth, born in 1982. Colin later followed in his father’s footsteps and became a well-known actor. It can be found in films like Orange County, King Kong And Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle. However, its debut took place in 1996 in Music Graffiti, directed by his father. In 1988, however, Hanks married the actress Rita Wilson, with whom he had children Chester, born in 1990, e Truman Theodore, born in 1995.

Tom Hanks: age and height of the actor

10. Tom Hanks was born on July 9, 1956 in Concord, California, United States. The actor is 1.83 meters tall overall.

Sources: IMDb, Thefamouspeople, Biography