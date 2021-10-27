Tom Hanks and the surprising letter to a bookseller in Edinburgh: “You are my hero”

A bookseller from Edinburgh in Scotland has just become the hero of Tom Hanks, yes, the two-time Oscar winner. This is because of his dedication to mechanical typewriters which we know to be Hanks’ great passion, who has spent his entire life collecting the oldest and most prestigious of their kind.

We’re talking about Tom Hodges, who runs Typewronger Books in Edinburgh, who sent a letter to Tom Hanks to introduce him to his shop and the typewriter exhibit currently on stage at the National Museum of Scotland. In his letter Hodges explained his life to Hanks and also revealed how he became a typewriter enthusiast by becoming a real “geek” while living at the famous Paris bookshop, Shakespeare and Company. He also attached a handmade origami dragon to the letter.

Much to the trader’s surprise, Tom Hanks replied promptly. The actor is known for his passion for typewriters and has as many as 120 models and even loves using them today. Hodges told the Guardian: “I get letters from people from all over the world and these are always very precious to me but It’s not every day you get a letter from a Hollywood legend telling you that you are their hero. I love all of his films but I also love the fact that he is a lover of typewritersHanks wrote the letter to the bookseller while on the set of Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis movie, where Hanks plays the legendary rock star manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

In the letter Hanks complimented Hodges “for his fight against the publishing giants to sell the best of his books and to keep the history of typewriters alive“.

We will soon see Hanks in the movie Finch available on Apple TV + in a few days, we will see Tom Hanks in the new film by Wes Anderson.