News

Tom Hanks and the surprising letter to a bookseller in Edinburgh: “You are my hero”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A bookseller from Edinburgh in Scotland has just become the hero of Tom Hanks, yes, the two-time Oscar winner. This is because of his dedication to mechanical typewriters which we know to be Hanks’ great passion, who has spent his entire life collecting the oldest and most prestigious of their kind.

We’re talking about Tom Hodges, who runs Typewronger Books in Edinburgh, who sent a letter to Tom Hanks to introduce him to his shop and the typewriter exhibit currently on stage at the National Museum of Scotland. In his letter Hodges explained his life to Hanks and also revealed how he became a typewriter enthusiast by becoming a real “geek” while living at the famous Paris bookshop, Shakespeare and Company. He also attached a handmade origami dragon to the letter.

Much to the trader’s surprise, Tom Hanks replied promptly. The actor is known for his passion for typewriters and has as many as 120 models and even loves using them today. Hodges told the Guardian: “I get letters from people from all over the world and these are always very precious to me but It’s not every day you get a letter from a Hollywood legend telling you that you are their hero. I love all of his films but I also love the fact that he is a lover of typewritersHanks wrote the letter to the bookseller while on the set of Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis movie, where Hanks plays the legendary rock star manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Loading...
Advertisements

In the letter Hanks complimented Hodges “for his fight against the publishing giants to sell the best of his books and to keep the history of typewriters alive“.

We will soon see Hanks in the movie Finch available on Apple TV + in a few days, we will see Tom Hanks in the new film by Wes Anderson.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

842
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
682
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
604
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
567
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
461
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
458
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
456
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
358
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
349
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top