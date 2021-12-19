Tom Hanks and Tina Fey SNL Govt-Strike Final 2021

30 was the situation at Rox Studio 8H A fluid full of uncertainties.

Saturday at 15:00, The New York poseT reported that there was some kind of government explosion between them Live Saturday night, With “A Set Insider” Says “Four actors tested positive for corona virus – and ‘three’ were named because they are now ‘afraid’ of coming to the NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show was filmed in Midtown “.

SNL Then Announced The Comedy Sketch Show Runs “With a Limited Cast and Crew” due to the “No Live Viewers” and Omigran Variant Destruction of New York City, with a Record Number of Daily COVID Cases ( compared to 9,822 – about 900 cases one day in early November).

If that’s not enough, musical dinner guest Charlie XCX He wrote She was told at 3pm – when mail The story ran: his “section of the show could not advance for the safety of all” and had to be canceled.

All of which begs the question: Isn’t Lorne Michaels 77 still overseeing every aspect of the show? Shouldn’t we safeguard it and secure it with our newly crowned exotic man Paul Root? He is not responsible SNL Will it all happen? Yet they were stubborn.

The final episode of season 47 of 2021 started things off with a pre-recorded monologue by Tom Hanks, who took the stage playing his five-player tuxedo jacket, the first person to host a club started by Hanks. SNL Five times.

“Thanks, I’m Tom Hanks. Thank you, the survivors, ”he began. “Tonight, everyone Live Saturday night We plan to host our big Christmas event and add a new member to our Five-Timers Club, but Kovit arrived earlier this year. So, in the interest of safety, we had no viewers and sent our cast and most of our crew home. But I came here from California. If you thought I was going to fly 3,000 miles and never go on TV, you are getting one more thing!

He Then Tina brought out Faye, Another Five-Timers Club member. “You know, I started the Five-Timers Club,” offered Hanks, to which Faye replied, “Oh, how did you start Govit?”

The two then enlisted Root into the Five-Timers Club with the help of SNL’s longest-serving actor Kenan Thompson.

“Look, it’s beautiful!” Root shouted from the tuxedo jacket.

Then came a video message from Steve Martin, who misidentified Root as Hanks Only murders in the building Co-star Martin Short just wanted to be a director three times, followed by some old-fashioned “recorded earlier this week” sketches.

So, it looks like SNL It all happened. Guy.

To find out more, ask former SNL students Rachel Trotsch and Ana Costier The last laugh Web light.