Tom Hanks and Tina Fey SNL’s Govt-Sticken 2021 Finals

30 was the situation at Rox Studio 8H A fluid full of uncertainties.

Saturday at 15:00, The New York poseT reported that there was some kind of government explosion between them Live Saturday night Cast with “A Set Insider” Says “Four actors tested positive for corona virus – and ‘three’ were called in because they are now ‘afraid’ of coming to the NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show was filmed in Midtown “.

SNL Then Announced The Comedy Sketch Show Runs “With a Limited Cast and Crew” due to the “No Live Viewers” and Omigran Variant Destruction of New York City, with a Record Number of Daily COVID Cases ( compared to 9,822 – about 900 cases one day in early November).

If that’s not enough, musical dinner guest Charlie XCX He wrote She was told it was around 3pm mail The story ran: his “section of the show could not advance for the safety of all” and had to be canceled.

All of which begs the question: Isn’t Lorne Michaels 77 still overseeing every aspect of the show? Shouldn’t we safeguard it and secure it with our newly crowned exotic man Paul Root? He is not responsible SNL Will it all happen? Yet they were stubborn.

The final episode of season 47 of 2021 started things off with a pre-recorded monologue by Tom Hanks, who took the stage playing his five-player tuxedo jacket, the club started by the Hanks. SNL Five times.

“Thanks, I’m Tom Hanks. Thank you, the survivors, ”he began. “Tonight, everyone Live Saturday night We plan to host our big Christmas event and add a new member to our Five-Timers Club, but Kovit arrived earlier this year. So, in the interest of safety, we had no viewers and sent our cast and most of our crew home. But I came here from California. If you think I’m not flying 3000 miles and I’m not on TV, you’ve got another idea! ”

He Then Tina brought out Faye, Another Five-Timers Club member. “You know, I started the Five-Timers Club,” offered Hanks, to which Faye replied, “Oh, how did you start Govit?”

The two then enlisted Root into the Five-Timers Club with the help of SNL’s longest-serving actor Kenan Thompson.

“Look, it’s beautiful!” Root shouted from the tuxedo jacket.

Then came a video message from Steve Martin, who misidentified Root as Hanks Only murders in the building Co-star Martin Short is on his way to becoming a director three times, followed by some “favorite earlier this week” sketches with old favorites.

So, it looks like SNL It all happened. Guy.

Also, listen to SNL alumni Rachel Trotsch and Ana Costier The last laugh Web light.