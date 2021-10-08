News

Tom Hanks’ brother played his 2 most iconic movie roles

In place of his brother Tom, Tim Hanks has played many scenes in two of his most iconic film roles ever.

For audiences around the world, Tom Hanks is an unmistakable presence on the big screen but it is possible that many of his fans are unaware of the fact that, probably, he is the brother younger than the actor to have interpreted some scenes of two of his most iconic roles.

Tom Hanks in an image from the film Larry Crowne

Jim Hanks, Tom’s younger brother, has played both Woody from Toy Story and many scenes from Forrest Gump without the audience noticing. According to his IMDb profile, Jim was his brother’s main stunt double in Forrest Gump.

As everyone knows, the film’s protagonist wins a scholarship thanks to his blazing speed and, apparently, it took two Hanks brothers to capture Forrest’s ability to dash across the football fields.

Even more interesting is the fact that Jim, quite often, is also Woody’s voice actor: Hanks’ brother has often replaced him in various video games, animated shorts and even Toy Story toys. In all of Tom Hanks’ filmography, no character comes close to being as popular as Woody: as far as the actor’s career is concerned, Toy Story 4 is the film that has made the most money ever.


