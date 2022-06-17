Tom Hanks confronts fanatic who pushed his wife – Film and TV – Culture

In the last few hours, a video was released that has caused hundreds of reactions on social networks. Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks clashed with a fan leaving a restaurant in Midtown, New York (United States).

The fact occurred after he went out with his wife Rita Wilson, after finishing seeing his new movie ‘Elvis’. A crowd tried to approach the couple with cell phones and shouting, something typical among celebrity followers. Hanks smiled and waved, was cool with his fans and even managed to sign postcards and leave greetings.

What people who were in the place say is that, at one point, a fan approached carrying a pen and a ball that referred to ‘Wilson’ from the movie ‘Cast Away’, starring Hanks. The subject apparently wanted an autograph from the actor, but got tangled up with people and seems to push Ruta Wilson.

She reacted, screamed and almost fell, but managed to keep her balance. “Enough,” she said out loud and held up her hands. The face and image of Tom Hanks changed completely. He went towards the fans and put his hand on the chest of one who was near his wife and yelled at them: “This is my wife. Back off, fuck off.”

The video image is fuzzy, but Hanks appears to have pushed one of the people. At that moment, he questioned: “Put down my wife?”. After the fact, the couple is taken by a security scheme to the waiting car.

