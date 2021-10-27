Tom Hanks crashes a wedding on the beach in Santa Monica (PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

Tom Hanks crashes a wedding on the beach in Santa Monica, surprising the couple who were celebrating the big day in the company of their families.

Tom Hanks crashed a wedding party in Santa Monica, Southern California: Diciembre and Tashia Farries got married on the beach last weekend, celebrating the big day with photo And video in the company of their families, their one-year-old son and … one of the most famous Hollywood actors in the world.

Suddenly there he is: Hanks approaches to greet the couple; the actor, as you can see from the video, told them that he was watching the wedding from afar and after mulling over the beauty of the couple, he decided to approach him to ask if he could take a picture with them.

The bride, Tashia, is a private chef for celebrities and despite being used to this type of dating she couldn’t hold back when she saw the Forrest Gump star. It was a special moment for everyone present and the couple admitted that, in a way, it solidified the love they already have for each other.

Diciembre’s brother died recently and a photo of him was pasted over one of the chairs during the ceremony. The actor, intrigued, asked for the date of birth of the groom’s deceased brother to find out that they were born on the same day. “It was like it was a message from my brother, like he was there with us too! “explained Diciembre.