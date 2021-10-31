Tom Hanks crashes a wedding, the brides go crazy [VIDEO]

On October 22, Tashia and Diciembre Farris, a young couple from San Dimas, were in the midst of their dream wedding on a beach in Santa Monica, with friends and family, when nothing less than Tom Hanks arrived to crash the party.

A guy walks through the crowd and I think, “Who is this posting in our photos?” – Tashia told CBSLA. And the crowd: “It’s Tom Hanks!” And I: “What? It’s not possible, is it? ” So he took off his hat and started talking and we immediately knew he was really Tom Hanks.

Hanks was the delight of the brides, their guests and the children, who kept looking for Woody’s Toy Story.

She has such an amazing personality – said Tashia. He accepted us for who we are, he showed us love as if we were family. Went around and took pictures with our guests. It was great

For December, Hanks’ visit meant something special.

It wasn’t until later that night that my sister called me and said, “You won’t guess when Tom Hanks’s birthday is.” And it was July 9, which is my brother’s birthday – said Diciembre.

Diciembre’s brother, who died in 2017, had a place reserved for the ceremony. Hanks’ visit really seemed like a sign of fate for the couple.

Wow, of all people on this day, just Tom Hanks showed up to let us know that my brother was there – continued Diciembre.

Before leaving, the actor of Cast away he said a few farewells for the reddened brides.

If we ever find ourselves in the same room, or the same airport, or something like that, come on, step up and say I’ll remember you.

The usual Tom Hanks.