Tom Hanks: difficult relationship with the family

The well-known Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, in an interview, explained the type of relationship he had with his family: let’s find out what he said.

On TV8, tonight, Friday 28 May, the thriller will air Da Vinci’s code. The film, world-class blockbuster, however, it was met with many criticisms, especially coming from exponents of the clerical world. The film, in fact, speaks of Opus Dei, a Vatican organization that, in the film, he tries to hide a terrible secret that could destroy the Church. The film is very compelling and is only the first film in a cycle of films that see the protagonist Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon.

Tom Hanks, winner of two consecutive Oscars, in 1994 and 1995, as best leading actor, perfectly embodies the role of Professor Langdon. The film became, in a short time, a cult among fans of the thriller genre. Hanks, in an interview with the magazine IWoman, spoke of the relationship he had with his family when he was a boy. Let’s find out, therefore, what the well-known actor told.

The relationship with the parents of Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is a world famous actor. With his films, in fact, he has marked the history of cinema, becoming one of the most loved and appreciated actors by the general public. Despite being very busy with work, Hanks is the father of four children, all of which have now become adults. To IWoman, the American actor, explained what kind of family he grew up in when he was a boy.

“At our home one lived in an atmosphere of simulated ignorance. There was nothing to talk about, and no one ever asked you how you felt“, Explains the actor. “Do you want to move to a new city for the seventh time in seven years? Who ever asked me !?“, He then adds, underlining the harsh climate in which he lived. “My father had lived through the Depression, the war and then the 1950s back then: Face the situation, make do!“. Hanks, therefore, lived in a very authoritarian family who, probably, had little dialogue with his children. A very different reality from the one we are used to today.