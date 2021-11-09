Tom Hanks draws up the ranking of his 3 best films and surprises everyone: find out!

Tom Hanks is currently promoting his latest effort, the film Finch available on AppleTV +. During this promotion, in an interesting interview, the Oscar-winning actor was asked about his personal ranking of his feature films and his answer may surprise you a lot.

Cloud Atlas is placed on the lowest step of the Hanks chart and probably no one would ever bet on it. The film may not have been very successful at the box office in 2012, but it has since garnered a passionate following and many fans consider it the unsung masterpiece of the Wachowskis. The film is based on David Mitchell’s 2004 novel of the same name and casts Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in multiple roles as the characters reincarnate through the generations.

Probably few enthusiasts would define it one of the best Tom Hanks movies considering his vast filmography made up of real cinema milestones such as Forrest Gump And Save Private Ryan, however the actor considers it one of his best films as he explained during an appearance at the “Bill Simmons Podcast” by The Ringer, of which you can see the video above. Hanks was asked to choose his three favorite films: “I wouldn’t do it according to the way the movies came out. I would write this ranking in based on personal experience that I got while making them. “

According to Hanks, Cloud Atlas was one of the most magical experiences he has ever had in his ten-year career as an actor. The film was shot throughout Germany and featured a massive cast that included Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae, Ben Whishaw, James D’Arcy, Zhou Xun, Keith David, David Gyasi , Susan Sarandon and Hugh Grant. “We turned on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love”, Hanks said. “It was the first time I shot a lot in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this great, huge set of great people who were just trying to do the hardest and best work … the whole movie was so deep that making it was magical” concluded, if you are curious you can take a look at our Cloud Atlas review.

The actor indicated A League of Their Own as his all-time favorite movie, especially since he played baseball all summer in pre-production and filming. The second on his list is Cast away, whose production ended up being a long vacation in Fiji. “We had some daring adventures while making that film“Hanks said. “We were in the middle of the ocean trying to shoot. We were in Fiji and my whole family was with me. Nothing but adventures every single day. ” The actor’s latest project is now streaming on Apple TV + don’t miss our Finch review.