Tom Hanks, fire in the house of his sister Sandra who lives in Polcenigo (Pordenone)

Photo of Kim Lee5 hours ago
Fear for Sandra Hanks, sister of actor Tom Hanks. As reported by the Veneto messenger, on Monday 13 December a fire broke out in his house in Polcenigo, in the province of Pordenone. The cause? Probably a short circuit of the washing machine. Fortunately thetimely intervention of the fire brigade he avoided the worst and the flames were confined to the laundry room. On Facebook, the woman thanked the firefighters: “They were quick and very kind.”

The sister of the double Oscar winner has been living in Italy for several years now. Previously he lived a long time at Seychelles then, after a holiday in Friuli, she fell in love with those places and together with her husband Kevin Boyd decided to renovate an old country house and they moved there permanently in 2016. “The Italian people are wonderful and I feel lucky to live here. The spirit of the people is extraordinary, ”he declared last year during the lockdown.

