Tom Hanks has declined Jeff Bezos’ invitation to go to space: “I’m doing well, but I’m not paying 28 million” | Cinema

Even if your name is Tom hanks and you are one of Hollywood’s best known, loved and wealthiest stars with an estimated net worth of at least $ 400 million, $ 28 million is still a hefty sum to put into Jeff Bezos’ coffers.

During his speech at Jimmy Kimmel Live for the press promotion of Finch, the film by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of thrones) produced by Amblin which has the aforementioned as protagonists Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich And Samira Wiley, The star said he received an invitation, from Jeff Bezos, to take part in one of the launches of the New Shepard, a suborbital launcher with vertical take-off and landing of Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by the founder of Amazon. in the exchange with Kimmel, Hanks says he received the offer even before William Shatner. Provided you pay for the ticket, of course.

Jimmy Kimmel: Is it true that Jeff Bezos asked you to go to space before the invitation to William Shatner? Tom Hanks: Well, yes, as long as you pay. And you know, it’s something that costs like 28 million dollars. I’m doing well Jimmy, I’m doing well. But I don’t pay $ 28 million! you know what? We could simulate the experience of going into your own space now. It’s like a 12 minute flight isn’t it? We can all do it on our armchairs right now.

You can see the space travel simulation by Tom Hanks and Jimmy Kimmel in the YouTube player below starting from 5 ‘and 55 “:

Finch is the second project with Tom Hanks abought by Apple after Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy, arrived last year.

The film centers on Finch (Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is dying, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell provided the script for the feature film.

