Tom Hanks, his son Chet criticized for Covid video (video)

In the last few hours Tom Hanks he finds himself involved, in spite of himself, in a controversy over the son Chet who published a Covid video and on vaccines on social media: the actor’s and Rita Wilson’s eldest son called Covid a fucking flu, unleashing the wrath of his followers.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first stars to contract the virus in March 2020. It was the protagonist of Forrest Gump who broke the news on social media, at that time he and his wife were in Australia for the filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley.

Chet Hanks, 31, rapper, posted a video on social media that sparked a lot of controversy in the United States and beyond, the fame of the boy’s parents meant that the controversy also reached the old continent. Chet, who in the past has also appeared in some episodes of the Empire series, in the first part of the clip spoke in favor of the vaccine: “I’ve been undecided about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never talked about it“he said from inside his car.”But with the amount of people I know who have recently contracted Covid, and with the number increasing, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everyone should. It is very important that we all do this. It is really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans. We have to take care of each other and keep this shit in check“.

A speech up to this point totally acceptable, but in the second part of the video Chet’s tone has totally changed: “Covid is a fucking flu, if you’re sick stay home. If you are in danger, keep your ass at home. I’m tired of wearing a fucking mask“. In the stories Chet wrote that the vaccine must be a choice.”not a requirement to exercise our fundamental rights. Here I said, now get mad as much as you want, I don’t give a damn“.

On Chet, who in the past had problems with drug and alcohol addiction, a series of criticisms rained down, some users reminded him “the 617,000 Americans who died after contracting the coronavirus“. Others have asked him.”Does Dad approve of this message?“, reminding him of the bad experience his parents had.