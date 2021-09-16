Tom Hanks in Finch, here is the poster of the new film | Cinema

The Amblin has unveiled today the poster, the film by Miguel Sapochnik () produced by Amblin which has as protagonistsAnd

The film, initially known as Bios, was to arrive in American theaters for October 2, 2020 thanks to Universal Pictures, it was postponed to April 16, 2021 and then for another four months to August 13, 2021. After the capture, the film will now be released on Apple TV + il instead November 5th.

Here is the poster:

We report the first image released a few months ago:

This is the second project with Tom Hanks abought by Apple after Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy, arrived last year.

The film centers on Finch (Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is going to die, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell provided the script for the feature film.

