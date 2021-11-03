Tom Hanks in space? “I don’t want to pay $ 28 million”

Tom Hanks reveals he was offered a seat on William Shatner’s space flight, but refused to pay $ 28 million

Will Tom Hanks ever go to space? Only when it doesn’t cost that much anymore! The Academy Award winner claimed that he was offered the space flight of William Shatner (Captain Kirk of Star Trek), but that he was unwilling to pay a $ 28 million fee. Shatner was launched into space last month, as one of the first civilian passengers on the “space mission” devised by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The 90-year-old Star Trek star has become the oldest person to go to outer space!

During an apparition to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks discussed his relationship with space travel. “Is it true that Jeff Bezos asked you to go to space before William Shatner?”, the show host asked him. “Yes that’s right, as long as I paid. And you know, it costs something like $ 28 million. I’m fine like this, I don’t want to pay 28 million dollars “.

Shatner and Hanks aren’t the only Hollywood stars who have been offered a space trip! Last year it was announced that Tom Cruise would travel to space to shoot a new film, alongside director Doug Liman. The project is in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX program. However, Russian actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko were the first to shoot a film in space! The film, entitled Challenge, will tell the story of a surgeon who is sent to a space station to rescue a crew member with deadly heart disease.

