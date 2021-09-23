Tom Hanks in the cast of the next Wes Anderson film. THR reports that Tom Hanks has signed on to appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, claiming the Oscar winner will appear in a small role that “may be nature-like”.

Have Hanks and Anderson worked together before?

Tom Hanks in the cast of Anderson’s new film and will mark the first collaboration between the two, although the director has already cast many of his regular characters such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. Details are being kept strictly under wraps, but we know Anderson is writing and directing, and shooting is expected to take place in Spain.

Tom Hanks

Last seen in News of the World [leggi la nostra recensione qui], Hanks has several projects on his next list including Amblin’s sci-fi Finch storyline: The film centers on the character of Finch, a scientist who finds himself being the last man left on Earth. He knows his hours are numbered and decides to build a robot. He puts his inventive skills to work to create a companion to accompany his dog. Together they will create a journey across the country.

The robot

Finch will undertake to instruct the robot, as far as possible, trying to transfer the basic concepts of humanity into him. He can’t accept leaving his best friend alone in the world. He wants his dog to be able to accept the new owner and that the latter, as much as a machine, knows how to behave like a human being with him, understanding his needs and developing, perhaps, a kind of feeling.

Bios: the film with Tom Hanks postponed to August