Tom Hanks in the cast of the Yellowstone prequel series

In 1883, the prequel series of Yellowstone made for Paramount + by the same author, Taylor Sheridan, there will be many guest stars.

Among these, the great Tom Hanks, which as revealed by Sheridan himself will appear in the second episode, in a scene set during the Battle of Antietam. According to when reported, the actor shot his scenes in secret over the course of a day in Texas. We can see him portrayed in this image:

The plot

1883 (previously announced as Y: 1883) follows the exploits of the Dutton family (the same as the protagonist of Yellowstone interpreted by Kevin Costner, John Dutton) on his journey across the Great Plains and to the last bastion of pristine America. It will be a harsh chronicle of the expansion to the West and the intense study of a family fleeing poverty and seeking a better future in America’s promised land of Montana.

The cast

In the cast we find Sam Elliott and country stars Tim McGraw And Faith Hill, Besides Isabel May (Alexa and Katie) as Elsa, the eldest daughter of John and Margaret Dutton (McGraw and Hill). We will also see LaMonica Garrett (The Terminal List, the series Arrowverse) as the right-hand man of Shea Brennan (Elliott), a Pinkerton agent who joins the thirty-wagon caravan across America. And finally Billy Bob Thornton in the role of Marshal Jim Courtright.

1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios along with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle And Bob Yari they will be executive producers. To find out more about the ambitious production, a very expensive and very detailed series, click here.

Source: Collider