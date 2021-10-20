“Tom Hanks is an optimist”

A double date with Oliver Stone this is what the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest proposes. Which is an ideal continuation of the more synthetic one JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass presented at the Cannes Film Festival, invites the American director to accompany his latest works: QAZAQ – History of the Golden Man, in which he interviews the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, e JFK – Destiny Betrayed, a four-episode series that will air from 22 November on Sky Documentaries (Channels 122 and 402 of Sky) on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1963 assassination.

And it’s still onassassination of the President of the United States already at the center of his 1991 film which focuses the attention of the public, as well as of course the 75-year-old New York filmmaker three times Oscar winner. “JFK was a warrior for peace, he wanted to change the world, so it is important to understand why he was killed – declares Stone, who relied on the book in his work Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case by James DiEugenio. – And this four-hour version of the story explains everything “.

“But nobody knows the whole story”, not even Vincent Bugliosi who tried to dismantle the conspiracy thesis and to which James DiEugenio’s book responds point by point. “Bugliosi died before all these data were made available and in any case he was not a historian, there are many facts that he did not include”.

As for the fact that Tom Hanks married to the position, Stone doesn’t have much to say except that “Hanks is an actor who believes in the American myth, I am sure that everything is fine for him and the United States is heading in the right direction, he is an optimist, even if perhaps not a realist”.

“The decline of the American Empire is evident“ is the implicit message that the director emphasizes: “Anyone in our age knows this. The United States will have a hard time maintaining its position. Our society will suffer the consequences of a lack of resources. In addition, there are more than 800 military bases overseas which cost an enormous amount of money. I don’t see great prospects, but that’s good. If the lesson we have learned from history is that power is the most important thing, there is no escape. It’s ridiculous. We will continue to bite our tail if we always think we are being threatened. If the media continues to talk about an enemy, we will never get out “.

Returning to JFK, Stone invites you to consult the blog of the same author, and screenwriter of the film, kennedysandking.com: “A great concentration of data” to refer to. As he did too, who admits that he is not an expert, but that he reports his own opinion. Especially on the basis of the many documents that emerged in the years following 1991. “Many things have been purposely hidden and despite the Warren Commission and the analysis of the murder, the more than 60,000 documents published have not been fully examined, also because the CIA and other intelligence agencies have destroyed at least two crates full of travel data. Kennedy’s in Chicago and Florida – specific. – More data should have been released in 2017, but then the FBI and CIA convinced Trump not to de-secret it. until October 26, 2021. That’s next week. Although I doubt that we will see the 20 thousand documents estimated yet to be disclosed “.

While waiting to find out, he doesn’t stop dealing with it. Because? “Why the US media don’t do it”. And the politicians? “In our government, everyone is afraid of the media – Stone answers. – As soon as you open your mouth they treat you like crazy. But it is a reality that has existed for at least 60 years. It’s really sad, I don’t know if they are accomplices or only lazy“.

The situation he paints does not seem to leave room for optimism: “Kennedy was hated by the military and the secret services. He wanted to challenge the agencies, but in the United States you don’t play with these powers, and with Wall Street. Today again. If at the time there had been the tools we have today, even just a cell phone to take pictures, it would have been impossible to keep the secret, the conspiracy organizers would not have escaped it “. It’s still: “In the 1990s a person who was in the CIA to protect the president wanted to meet me before he died of cancer to give me evidence of the conspiracy, but also Robert Kennedy – who was killed because he did not reopen the investigation – or Jackie Onassis always referring to mysterious gods ‘They’ as responsible, also because such a thing could not be the work of a single person “.