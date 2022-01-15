Tom Hanks is Finch in the new Apple Original Movie

The trailer for Finch, the new original Apple movie coming out on November 5th on the platform on Apple TV. It is a film set in a dystopian future in which the absolute protagonist is Tom Hanks. The two-time Oscar-winning actor plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for ten years and has built a world of his own which he shares with his dog Goodyear; worried about his fate, he has created a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with challenges, but also humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of this new world.