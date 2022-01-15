News

Tom Hanks is Finch in the new Apple Original Movie

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The trailer for Finch, the new original Apple movie coming out on November 5th on the platform on Apple TV. It is a film set in a dystopian future in which the absolute protagonist is Tom Hanks. The two-time Oscar-winning actor plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for ten years and has built a world of his own which he shares with his dog Goodyear; worried about his fate, he has created a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with challenges, but also humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of this new world.

SEE ALSO

TRAILER

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Despite Binance’s setback and investigation, SQUID token rises by 650%

November 4, 2021

Rambo, the war hero and the apples that inspired the character of Stallone

November 10, 2021

Theater, Madama Butterfly between Spoleto and Perugia

September 14, 2021

Tokyo stock market -1.9%, Hong Kong pays Evergrande drama (-11%). Bitcoin at a new record over $ 66,900, Ethereum close to its all-time high

October 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button