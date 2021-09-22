Tom Hanks is selling his luxury trailer, and it costs very little

Tom Hanks is an actor known worldwide for his films, but what many don’t know is that he is also a great collector and lover of motorhomes and caravans. On the other hand, it is a passion that comes directly from the work of an actor: on the set you often live in a caravan for weeks or months and you become attached to those spaces, to life on the go. Well, one of his caravans is for sale today and is by far one of the most beautiful.

It is called Custom Airstream and has 24 years of history behind it, in which it was the home of the famous American actor for dozens of films. And the beauty is that inside, for this very reason, it is full of memorabilia, autographs, objects that come directly from the set, so much so that it appears almost like a small cinema museum.

Whoever buys the Hanks Custom Airstream will win, in any case, one of the most beautiful mobile homes in circulation: a three-seater sofa, a small dining room, a kitchen complete with an Italian coffee maker, a very comfortable bathroom, a splendid bedroom and then the classic marquee that, wherever you go, offers a shady veranda as it should be.

The exterior, if possible, has even more charm: it is all metallized and bolted, in solid steel as American caravans were made in the seventies and eighties (that is, the very years in which this Airstream was built).

An old school caravan like this has great advantages, besides solidity there is lightness (it weighs very little, even if not as much as a fiberglass structure), it is easily transportable with a jeep or an off-road vehicle and becomes perfect for any occasion, whether in the mountains, in the countryside or by the sea.

However, there is one detail to keep in mind: the size. This is a caravan over seven meters long, so it will give us serious problems in case of sharp bends or too narrow roads. In short, traveling with such a house means having to plan our trip meticulously.

But let’s get to the most interesting point of the Custom Airstream: the price. The actor has decided, for some reason, to sell one of his collector’s items (embellished with a thousand gadgets, autographs and personal items) for an incredibly affordable price. He could have asked for millions of dollars, on the other hand he is so famous that some of his fans would have bought it anyway. But instead he asked for just over 150 thousand euros. And if they were negotiable, well, it would be roughly the market price of a similar vehicle. Incredible, but true.

