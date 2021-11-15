Tom Hanks: “I’ve never been asked to star in a Marvel movie”

Although Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Marvel has not yet offered him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Hanks revealed that he was not asked to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Hollywood icon, who has been one of the biggest stars in the industry for decades, is currently starring in the sci-fi film Finch, by Apple TV +.

Finch: Tom Hanks in a picture

With the recent release of Eternals, the MCU has entered the post-Avengers phase: in the last film the immortal team was introduced that watched over our universe and introduced the plot of the multiverse, which will also be a fundamental component of the now coming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As always, there is a lot of speculation about the future of the MCU and which actors will be chosen to play the new characters that will be introduced by Marvel – all we know for sure is that Hanks, who said the studio didn’t ask him to participate. to nothing, not to be part of any of the next films.

Finch: Tom Hanks in a close-up

In a SmartLess Podcast interview by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the Forrest Gump star was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a Marvel project. Tom Hanks replied with the following words: “Here’s the problem … First of all they never called me, not even once. And I think if they did that one of these days, they’d propose that I play a defense secretary or something. ”