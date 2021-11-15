News

Tom Hanks: “I’ve never been asked to star in a Marvel movie”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Although Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Marvel has not yet offered him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Hanks revealed that he was not asked to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Hollywood icon, who has been one of the biggest stars in the industry for decades, is currently starring in the sci-fi film Finch, by Apple TV +.

Finch: Tom Hanks in a picture

With the recent release of Eternals, the MCU has entered the post-Avengers phase: in the last film the immortal team was introduced that watched over our universe and introduced the plot of the multiverse, which will also be a fundamental component of the now coming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As always, there is a lot of speculation about the future of the MCU and which actors will be chosen to play the new characters that will be introduced by Marvel – all we know for sure is that Hanks, who said the studio didn’t ask him to participate. to nothing, not to be part of any of the next films.

Until 1

Finch: Tom Hanks in a close-up

In a SmartLess Podcast interview by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the Forrest Gump star was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a Marvel project. Tom Hanks replied with the following words: “Here’s the problem … First of all they never called me, not even once. And I think if they did that one of these days, they’d propose that I play a defense secretary or something. ”


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sylvester Stallone, the excruciating pain of man: a devastating loss

September 18, 2021

James Cameron welcomed by VES | Cinema

September 30, 2021

“Interrupted Girls” showed us how thin the line is between “normal” and mental distress

October 13, 2021

How much does Mark Wahlberg make? Here are the figures of the Transformers and Lone Survivor star

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button