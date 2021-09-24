Tom Hanks joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film

Confirmed the entry of Tom Hanks in the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson. This is the first collaboration between the two

Undoubtedly interesting news arrives from The Playlist: Tom Hanks officially joins the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson. The film, which will be shot in Spain, will mark the first collaboration between the director and the iconic Hollywood actor.

The actor joins a group of actors already full of famous names, among which we also find some of the historic collaborators of the Texan author, such as Tilda Swinton And Bill Murray. It is not yet known to what extent Tom Hanks will be used by Wes Anderson in his new film, nor if the role he will play will be more or less central to his economy.

Wes Anderson’s latest feature film is The French Dispatch, which was recently presented at the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which took place at the beginning of July 2021. Its release date in Italian cinemas has been set for next November 11th. Among the most significant works of the Texas native director, who is one of the most beloved authors of contemporary cinema, we find The Tenembaum, Fantastic Mr. Fox And Grand Budapest Hotel.

Tom Hanks, born in 1956, is one of the most successful actors of contemporary American cinema. He achieved success in the 1980s with participation in popular titles such as Splash – A mermaid in Manhattan And Big, only to be confirmed in the nineties as capable and versatile interpreter thanks to the interpretations left in films of the caliber of Philadelphia, Forrest Gump And Save Private Ryan. Hanks is also active as a producer and, in this role, has contributed to the making of more than 50 feature films.

