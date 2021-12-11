Tom Hanks Joins the Yellowstone Prequel Cast!

We recently saw the trailer for 1883, Yellowstone prequel series. The show will debut on December 19th on Paramount Plus. In the meantime, news continues to arrive. According to the latest news, Tom Hanks will be introduced in the second episode of 1883 in the role of General George Mead.

According to Deadline, we will see General Mead of Hanks looking down on James Dutton after the brutal battle of Antietam in the civil war, the bloodiest day in American history in which Dutton almost died. Struck by a concussion, the character finds an all in all positive feedback from Mead.

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the series, has assured that Tom Hanks will not be the only big name to appear on the show. As we know Yellowston has become one of the most popular series on the platform and in general, therefore ensure a high-profile cast to his prequel is critical. Indeed, quality must be maintained. Among other things, all this while Sheridan works on another series: Kansas City with Sylvester Stallone as the protagonist. Another product definitely worth looking at.

As we already know 1883 will tell the story of how the Dutton family came to own America’s largest ranch in Montana. The series will come on Paramount Plus starting December 19th.