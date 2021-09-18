Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson’s new film

Tom Hanks has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film.

The 65-year-old actor has signed on to the new project, which is set to be shot in Spain.

It will be the first time Tom has appeared in any of Anderson’s films, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the “Forrest Gump” actor will only have a small part in the film.

Wes is writing and directing the project but plot details have yet to be revealed.

Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody – all regular collaborators of the director of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ – have been cast in the new film.

Murray has worked on nine other projects alongside Wes and says the two have become great friends, even though he has never seen Anderson’s behind-the-camera debut, ‘Bottle Rocket’.

The ‘Ghostbusters’ actor said: “I’ve been very lucky to work with Wes on all of his other films, except the one I haven’t seen.

“At first it was an afterthought, but we have become great friends. It truly makes cinema an experience. I envied those old folks who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor at the time. But Wes’s films are similar.

“Let’s go to one place, take up a small place, and that’s all you do, it’s the movie. There’s nothing else but making that movie and being with the people who are doing it “