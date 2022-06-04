Tom Hanks, Kylie Minogue, Shakira… Laughter and elegance on the red carpet

He opened the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 with his film “The Great Gatsby”. Director Baz Luhrmann is back on the Croisette to present his new feature film: “Elvis”.

A gold and ruby ​​belt with the inscription “ELVIS” around the waist, director Baz Luhrmann animates the red carpet with his little dance steps. This is the fourth time that he has walked the steps of the Cannes Film Festival. His new movie, Elvis, is a biopic about “The King of Rock’n’Roll”, singer Elvis Presley. The young Austin Butler was chosen to wear the banana and the leather jacket. Alongside him are Tom Hanks as the manager, Colonel Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as the rocker’s wife, Priscilla Presley. The film is presented out of competition.

Rare bird of the Cannes Film Festival, Tom Hanks joined the film team to attend the preview. He came in 2013, for the screening ofApollo 13 in which he played.

Earlier today, the cast of the Iranian film Leila’s Brothers walked across the red carpet. It is the third feature film by director Saeed Roustayi, who was noticed by critics in 2021 with Tehran law. It was nominated last year for the César for Best Foreign Film.