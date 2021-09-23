Tom Hanks’ Land Cruiser up for auction: starting at 100 thousand euros

ROME – After Bono Vox’s 1980 Mercedes 450 SEL (equipped with a mega audio system that cost the rock star something like £ 12,000), now it’s Tom Hanks’ turn. With an initial price of around 100 thousand euros – but we will know for sure on August 13 – Bonhams has auctioned the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 40 of Mr. Forrest Gump, a super off-road vehicle dated 1980 on which the Hollywood star has made various customizations.

First of all the engine. The original six-cylinder in-line that normally vibrates under the hood of the Land Cruiser has been replaced with a 4.3-liter Vortec General Motors V6 L35, capable of producing 180 horsepower. A perfect replacement, as certified by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. The engine is combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox and the iconic all-wheel drive. Other interventions were made on the suspension, replaced with Old Man Emu raised shock absorbers, and on the Toyo Open Country 31 x 10.50 R 15 LT tire set.

The famous protagonist of Cast Away – but also of Philadelphia, The Da Vinci Code, the Green Mile, Terminal etc. – we wanted to remove some whims in the interior as well. Aside from air conditioning, the FJ 40 is equipped with electronically adjustable Porsche seats and a well-respected Sony sound system. But what will make the difference in the sales phase is only one thing: the American actor’s autograph in front of the passenger seat. (fp)