Tom Hanks’ Land Cruiser up for auction.

Bonhams is auctioning the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 40 of 1980 belonged to Tom Hanks, and customized on its specifications. A true dream for fans of the brand and fans of the actor.

More effective in offroad

The Toyota off-road vehicle was developed at Hanks’ request to make it more effective off-road: the most substantial modification desired by the Hollywood star concerns the power unit, which was replaced with a modern GM L35 from 2000, specifically a 4.3-liter V6 capable of 180 horsepower, combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Obviously, the four-wheel drive is not missing, while the suspensions have been replaced with Old Man Emu raised shocks and the tires are Toyo Open Country mounted on 15-inch wheels.

As for the interior, the car is fitted with a pair of Porsche seats – Bonhams warns, however, that standard ones are also available – while the multimedia sector boasts a Sony radio with cassette player. Hanks also had it installed the air conditioning, not originally planned by Toyota. Moreover – not just added value – Tom Hanks’ autograph is present in front of the passenger seat.

Ready for adventure

According to the auction house, the car “is robust and can be used immediately. The interior is not damaged and the paint is in good condition. The engine and mechanics are in working order, even if the car body has many kilometers on its shoulders” .

The price, according to Bonhams specialists, should be around between 60 thousand and 110 thousand euros, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation on August 13, when the auction house’s Quail Lodge event takes place.

