The actor has revealed his three favorite films from among those he has shot throughout his career

The Oscar-winning actor, Tom Hanks, revealed which of his many movie turned are his three favorites. During the promotion of Finch available on AppleTV +, the actor was asked for a personal ranking of his feature films and the answer is by no means trivial. Hanks, in fact, has established that he has a different criterion than others for choosing what he believes to be his favorite. A selection based not on the final result of the film, but on personal experience during the making. The actor therefore chose his three favorite on-set experiences.

Winning girls it would be the first because all I did that summer was play baseball, eat sausage, and stuff… I was in Evansville, Indiana, and my whole family was with me. It was a great summer. We were in the midwest, we lived in a house in the middle of the wheat fields, in the evening we went to Burger King, in the afternoon we went to Dairy Queen… It was a great summer, and my whole family still talks about it.

Tom Hanks lists his three favorite films

Then I would say Cast away, because we had some great adventures during its making. And we were there, in the middle of the ocean, trying to get the right shots. We have been to Fiji on two separate occasions, and again I had the whole family with me. Every day and every night we lived a different adventure.

Finally Tom Hanks chose Cloud Atlas, calling it one of the most magical experiences he has ever had in his ten-year career as an actor. The film was shot throughout Germany and saw the participation of a huge cast. Here are his words:

We shot it full of dreams and hopes, surrounded by affection in Berlin, Mallorca, Dresden and maybe even Dusseldorf? Frankfurt? We shot all over Germany. It was my first time shooting in the country and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this great, huge set of great people who were just trying to do the best work … the whole movie was so deep that making it was magical.