Tom Hanks makes a surprise appearance in the Yellowstone spin-off

The Hollywood star appeared in a flashback scene from the third episode.

Also 1883 had its Academy Award. Self Yellostone is causing a massacre of hearts thanks also to the performance and notoriety of Kevin Costner, his new spin-off prequel has relaunched hosting the star of Forrest Gump And Cast away Tom Hanks in the third episode that streamed on Paramount + yesterday. A surprise, as the cameo hadn’t been announced previously, made possible by the longtime friendship between the actor and the star. Tim McGraw.

1883: The role of Tom Hanks

1883 tells the origins of the Dutton family, following the ancestors of the protagonists of Yellostone on their journey west across the Great Plains to the last bastion of wild America. A family on the run from poverty, the Duttons seek a better future in America’s promised land of Montana. Hanks appeared in a flashback scene set during the Civil War, as, or rather, in the uniform of a general named George Meade. As we said, the series managed to bring the Hollywood star closer thanks to the friendship that binds McGraw and his wife Faith Hill – performers in the series of Taylor Sheridan of spouses James and Margaret Dutton – with him and his wife Rita Wilson.

“You just want to not ruin the scene when you have Tom Hanks there with you,” McGraw commented Cinemablend. “He’s a good man. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 24-25 years. I knew this part was there and called him to tell him. ‘Hey, would you be interested in making a cameo in this show we’re doing?’ And he said ‘Tell me when to be there’, and he introduced himself. “

1883 began with record numbers in the United States, the highest ever on Paramount +, and on cable, where the first episode was proposed as an exception by Paramount Network, the highest for a new series since 2015. In Italy the spin-off has not yet a collocation but it is plausible will come with the launch of the platform in 2022, while the fourth unreleased season of Yellostone is aired on Sky Atlantic and streamed on NOW every Tuesday at 9.15 pm.