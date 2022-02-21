Tom Hanks meets with the director and screenwriter of “Forrest Gump”

The trio is set to adapt the groundbreaking graphic novel, “Here,” with Tom Hanks as lead, Robert Zemeckis as director, and Eric Roth as screenwriter.

Published in 2014 by illustrator Richard McGuire, the “Here” comic focuses on a room and chronicles the events that have transpired in that space over hundreds of thousands of years. Playtone and ImageMovers produce the film.

This new project marks the first time that the three will meet since 1994’s Forrest Gump, which won six Oscars, including best picture, and one for each of them, as Tom Hanks was crowned best actor, Zemeckis best director and Roth took home the award for best adapted screenplay. During these years, Tom Hanks has worked with Zemeckis and Roth separately. Hanks and Zemeckis teamed up for 2000’s Castaway, 2004’s Polar Express and the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Pinocchio”; Zemeckis was also an executive producer on the 2021 Apple Original Movie “Finch.” Roth (an Oscar nominee again this year for Dune) wrote the screenplay for So strong so closefrom 2011, which starred Tom Hank .

The news comes hours after Sony acquired for 60 million dollars, a fairly high figure, the comedy A Man Called Otto, also with Tom Hanks in front of the cast.