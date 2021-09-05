Tom Hanks’ mega trailer up for auction “It was my irreplaceable refuge on set”

The Bonhams auction house has received the mandate for an exceptional sale from Tom Hanks himself. The actor and Oscar winner (pictured) has decided to part with his Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella Travel Trailer dated 1992, the 10-meter trailer that Hanks used for 30 years as accommodation on the set of many films. The estimated selling price ranges between 150 thousand and 250 thousand dollars (approximately 127 thousand 212 thousand euros).

The trailer was bought and equipped personally by Hanks in 1993. “I had spent too much time in a trailer with ugly decorations and horribly uncomfortable furniture,” he said. The large caravan was a support and was also a meeting place between the actor and various colleagues. “Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I watched a documentary about Buster Keaton on TV, before running through the Forest Lawn cemetery in our Apollo 13 costumes to pay homage to his grave,” he recalled. The Airstream traveled from Seattle for ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993) to New York City for ‘Sully’ (2016), also passing through Beaufort, South Carolina, for ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) and from Philadelphia for, of course, ‘Philadelphia’ (1993).







