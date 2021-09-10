Tom Hanks’ new sci-fi movie Finch arrives on Apple TV + on November 5th

Finch, the new sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks, arrives on Apple TV Plus on November 5: the Apple streaming service had acquired the rights for the film in recent months. Will tell the story of a recluse inventor and his two unlikely shoulders: a robot and a dog. This is not the first time that Hanks and Apple have collaborated: the naval war movie Greyhound has also arrived on TV Plus. Both films were supposed to be released in theaters, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the production to seek alternative distribution solutions.

Finch, precisely the character played by Tom Hanks, decides to interrupt his confinement underground to cross the wasteland that has become America. The film will explore the relationship between the inventor, the dog Goodyear and the robot Jeff, who is played by Caleb Landry Jones, who was Banshee in the X-Men, starred in Get Out and won Best Actor for Nitram at Cannes. There is no trailer yet, but we have a first image: