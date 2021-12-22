Tom Hanks next to a robot in the first photo of Finch, sci-fi from Apple Tv + • Universal Movies

Apple TV + has released the first exclusive photo of Finch, sci-fi movie starring Tom Hanks out on the platform from November 5th.

Known initially as Bios, and intended for cinemas, Finch has suffered like many others the consequences of the outbreak of the pandemic, first being postponed several times, and subsequently sold to one of the many most famous digital services … in this case Apple TV +. There Apple Original Films for his part, he expects great numbers from this film, having won a millionaire auction to secure the distribution rights.

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directed the film, which was produced by Amblin Entertainment, the cast sees the presence of Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich And Samira Wiley. This is instead the description of the plot:

“The film focuses on Finch (Tom Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is going to die, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner. “

The first photo of Finch.