Tom Hanks on the possibility of joining the MCU: “They never called me”

During an episode of the SmartLess Podcast, Tom Hanks revealed that i Marvel Studios they never contacted him for a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only franchise the actor took part in was Toy Story (Woody)… of the Disney.

Here are his statements:

Here’s the problem … First of all, they never called me once. Never. I think if they did that one of these days, they’d say, ‘Is there a way you could consider playing a defense secretary?’ [ride]… You know, a guy who comes and says, “Please help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!” I would be one of those

Tom Hanks is one of the most loved and respected actors of Hollywood. The actor of Cast away And Save Private Ryan boasts six nominations forOscar and two consecutive wins for Best Actor for performances in Philadelphia And Forrest Gump. However, despite all the work that Hanks has played over the years, has never become part of a “universe” of superheroes.

Tom Hanks, recently appeared in the new film by Apple TV +, Finch, still has a lot to give to the film industry. Soon we will see him in the role of Geppetto in the live-action, Pinocchio and in the new film by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City.

Finch is available from November 5th on Apple TV +.

Tom Hanks And Finch, a man who embarks on a moving journey to find a new home for his unlikely family, his beloved dog and a newly created robot, in a dangerous and devastated world.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.