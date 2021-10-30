Tom Hanks posted in a wedding | Cinema

News

Kim Lee
Diciembre and Tasha Farries got married in the past few days on the Santa Monica pier. But they didn’t expect to have a very special guest: Tom Hanks.

The e Today Show managed to get some material from the event. Hanks noticed the ceremony and approached to say hello and best wishes to the brides. Diciembre explained: “We were in our moment when he popped up, it was shocking and it took us a second to realize it. It was the icing on the cake of our big day ”.

Below you can see a video of what happened:

We will soon see Hanks in the sci-fi movie Finch. Here is all the information:

This is the second project with Tom Hanks abought by Apple after Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy, arrived last year.

The film centers on Finch (Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is going to die, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell provided the script for the feature film.

Announced in 2017, the film was written by Caig Luck and Ivor Powell and is produced by Robert Zemeckis’ Amblin and ImageMovers (who serves as executive producer).

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: ComicBook.com


