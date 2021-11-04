Tom Hanks rejects Bezos’ invitation to space: “He wanted too much money”

From Hollywood stars to real stars: during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest Tom Hanks, the actor told of his refusal to the proposal of Jeff Bezos to travel with Blue Origin.

Tom Hanks says no to Jeff Bezos: “28 million is too much for me too”

Jeff Bezos proposed to Tom Hanks that he go to space. The actor himself tells it during an interview with the famous American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The tycoon of the Blue Origin he would contact Hanks proposing him alone $ 28 million for the trip.

“Jeff Bezos contacted me directly, but I said no thanks. I could have gone into orbit before William Shatner, but I had to pay for the ticket. I have to be honest, I’m not doing badly financially, but I don’t pay 28 million dollars “.

The costs of going into orbit are downright prohibitive for the population, so it’s no wonder that the space tourism industry is offering its services to Hollywood celebrities.

Tom Hanks, between a Forrest Gump and a shipwrecked on a desert island, also boasts the biographical interpretation of Jim Lovell. Let’s talk about the astronaut in the famous film Apollo 13 by Ron Howard, who takes up the dramatic real events of the NASA mission of the same name.

Meanwhile though Hollywood celebrities are hesitant about space travel, it is the film industry itself that has moved into orbit. Last month, in fact, a Russian crew landed on the ISS (International Space Station) to shoot the film. The Challenge. From the American front, on the other hand, another Tom should go into orbit: let’s talk about Tom Cruise.

Tom Hanks in a scene from Finch, out tomorrow on Apple TV +

To return to Tom Hanks, his new film is scheduled to release on Apple TV + just tomorrow. Is called Finch, and it’s a post-apocalyptic feature we told you about here.