Tom Hanks reveals his 3 best movies of all time

Tom Hanks has chosen 3 films that he remembers with particular fondness, especially for the people he has worked with

The Oscar-winning actor has a decade-long career that is teeming with films, but still managed to compile a mini-list of his favorite films (those made by him, not by others). Tom Hanks he revealed which of his many films he made are his 3 favorites. The star of award-winning and acclaimed films such as Forrest Gump delivered his verdict during a recent appearance at the The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Hanks, however, has determined that he has a different criterion than others for choosing what he believes to be “favorite”. “I would never make the selection based on the final result of the film, but on my personal experience during the making”. The actor therefore chose his 3 favorite set experiences. With all the films he’s made, we’re sure it won’t have been easy at all!

In first place Tom Hanks put the 2012 film Cloud Atlas, noting that it was “Shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but love”. He said the sci-fi film – which received mixed reviews upon its release – was its first time on a German set, adding that “He was surrounded by history”. “We were part of this big, huge set of amazing people who were just trying to do the hardest and best work ever, the whole movie was such a heartfelt project that making it was magical.”.

Another Hanks favorite is the 1992 classic Winning girls, mainly because it allowed him to play baseball for an entire summer, right up to pre-production and then shooting the film itself. The actor finally chose Cast away as his third favorite film, stating that: “We had some absurd adventures during the making of that film”. The 2000 film stars Hanks as a plane crash survivor who finds himself abandoned on an island, with only his “Wilson” ball as a companion. The volleyball ball used in the film was recently auctioned for a record £ 230,000!

