Tom Hanks said no to Jeff Bezos (who wanted to send him into space). “I’m doing well, but 28 million is too much” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 65-year-old actor revealed he was invited by the Amazon founder to take a trip on the Blue Origin spacecraft before his colleague William Shatner, but declined due to the excessive cost.

The idea of ​​taking a 12-minute ride in space caressed her for a moment, but when she was asked by Jeff Bezos for 28 million dollars (just over 24 million euros) to board Blue’s spacecraft Origin (the aerospace company owned by the founder of Amazon), Tom Hanks replied spades. True, he is famous and above all rich (he and his wife Rita Wilson have an estimated net worth of at least 400 million dollars), but throwing away a lot of money like that, even not. “It is true that Jeff Bezos Did he ask you to go to space before he invited William Shatner? »asked Jimmy Kimmel of the 65-year-old actor, host of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live for the promotion of the new film“ Finch ”.

«Well, yes – Hanks replied – as long as you pay. And you know it’s something that costs like 28 million dollars. I’m doing fine, Jimmy, I’m doing fine, but I’m not paying $ 28 million for that! ‘ And to clarify his thinking on this space business reserved for billionaires (but according to the Wall Street Journal, 90-year-old Shatner, the unforgettable Star Trek captain Kirk, would not have paid a penny for the October 13 flight), the protagonist of “Apollo 13” then joked with Kimmel that everyone could simulate a launch into orbit.

“Just sit on a chair and shake a few minutes. You don’t have to spend $ 28 million to do this, ”Hanks said, before showing everyone what he really meant by lying back in the show chair and shaking his head while grunting, pretending to be. take off. A parody that entertained the spectators, except of course Bezos.