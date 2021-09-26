Tom Hanks, seeing his son Colin will blow you away: it’s almost impossible to recognize them

Tom Hanks, seeing his son Colin will blow you away: the resemblance is truly incredible!

Impossible not to appreciate it, Tom Hanks he has an extraordinary talent that we got to admire thanks to the characters he brought to the stage, and there were so many! He is an American actor, screenwriter, director, and film and television producer.

His career began in the 1980s when he joined the cast of the series Henry and Kip, and it was from that moment that its popularity began. We know practically everything about his career, but what do we know about him instead? The actor was married to actress Samantha Lewes, with whom he had two children, Colin and Elizabeth. He married actress Rita Wilson in a second marriage, and from their union two children were born, Chester and Truman. But we ask you, by any chance, have you ever seen the eldest son? You will be amazed to watch it!

Have you ever seen Tom Hanks’ eldest son? You will be amazed, they are identical

Tom Hanks is a very famous actor all over the world. This popularity, of course, is due to the characters he has played in numerous films, which have always achieved great success. It all began in the eighties, when he joined the cast of the series Herny and Kip, and hasn't stopped since.

Now, our attention falls on one of Tom Hansk's sons, and in particular on Colin: have you ever seen it? Look at the shot, we are sure, you will be amazed!

The similarity between father and son is incredible, they look almost the same person and it is almost impossible to recognize them. Colin Hanks is Tom’s press, don’t you think?