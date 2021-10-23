Tom Hanks: sells his car with a very bulky accessory

On the portal of the Bonhams auction house the car of the great Hollywood actor. But there is a small detail …

When Tom Hanks requested a tow vehicle for his Airstream trailer did not spare. With one notable exception, this one 2011 Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat it has everything even remotely desirable for towing. Now, the car of the great Hollywood actor is on sale on the auction house portal Bonhams.

The Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat

The only thing missing is the miles. Its electronic odometer shows only 4,193.1 miles at the time of cataloging. Also upon arrival at Quail Lodge, pulling theAirstream, will have well under 5,000 miles from new.

The modest mileage is a good indication of why Tom Hanks has decided to sell the Airstream and the F450. The pace of film shooting increased in the following years and if this Ford has been towing since 2011 it was only a few miles inside the Los Angeles area. 6,700cc push rod overhead valve V-8 diesel engine. Direct fuel injection. 400 horsepower at 2,800 rpm. 6-speed automatic transmission, front axle suspension Dual pneumatic rear axle. Electric disc brakes on 4 wheels

Finished in Ingot Silver Metallic that complements Airstream’s polished aluminum. It has a Steel Gray interior and a list of standard features and options that lasts almost indefinitely. Including a full length hood on the 8 foot bed. It is equipped with Ford trailer with wiring and trailer brake controller for both hydraulic and electric trailer brakes. Power steering and ABS brake booster? Obviously. There is a tire pressure monitoring system, trailer sway control, hill start assistance. And, again, traction control, clearance lights and pickups, air conditioning, entertainment system and more.

It was recently overhauled by Santa Monica Ford where new batteries were installed. It has a flawless CARFAX that verifies its one owner, low mileage history.

Loading... Advertisements

This is a rare opportunity to acquire not only a Tom Hanks-owned Ford, but also a barely used and richly equipped F450 Lariat with negligible miles.

The Airstream

Wally Byam’s famous aerodynamic polished aluminum Airstream travel trailers are renowned for offering flexibility and the comforts of home to generations of travelers. Tens of thousands have been, and continue to be, built and used by Byam and other Airstream travelers for distant adventures, tours and multi-traveler caravans to remote destinations.

Nevertheless, This classic 1992 Airstream Model 34 Limited trailer profoundly illustrates another Airstream application: a personalized, self-sufficient, home away from home, refuge and relief from stencil-built panel trailers.

It was purchased and personally equipped in 1993 by double Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and served as his retreat for the last quarter of a century during productions across America..

It measures over 10 and a half meters from the start to the tail, it is complete with all its accessories and furniture including plates, glasses, several espresso machines, some kitchen equipment and the comfortable chairs and table in teak wood in the photo. It has electric levelers, roll-up awning and a couple of propane tanks. Included is a separate Honda ES 6500 120/240 volt generator. Airstream 34 ′ Limited standard classic equipment and the Excella 1000 package includes air conditioning, hot water heating and roller shutters, among many others. listed by Airstream’s specifications is 7,300 lbs with 1,600 lbs of additional capacity, for a total of 8,900 lbs (4,000 kg).