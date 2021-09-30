Tom Hanks sells his Tesla “Green”: here’s how to buy it

The famous actor has always been a lover of the electric. And he gave credit to the revolution brought by Elon Musk

Tom Hanks is no newcomer to electric (and hybrid) vehicles. In 2004 he faced the inquisition of motorhead David Letterman on “The Tonight Show” on his electric vehicles. It has since been true to the concept, owning several electric conversions of conventional ICE vehicles and purpose-built electric vehicles.

The boom of the electric

Now a Tesla of the great actor (“Forrest Gump”, “The Green Mile” and “Cast Away”, among his greatest hits) is on sale on the Bonhams portal.

Electric cars were viable competitors to smelly and explosive gasoline vehicles in the early 20th century. The electrical system was promising, but the low-cost gasoline cars from Ford, Chevrolet and others had range and flexibility advantages that relegated the electric to irrelevance.

Until, that is, Elon Musk arrived with his billions and the commitment – even an obsession – to make the electric car the vision of the future. Tom Hanks gave credit to the boom. By purchasing this Tesla Model S 2015. A high-performance version, double engine and all-wheel drive.

The car for sale

Despite being used regularly in the Los Angeles area by Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, it has accumulated only 13,445 miles at the time of cataloging and has always been professionally and consistently maintained. The CARFAX, unsurprisingly, is clean.

The exterior color is British Racing Green, a color not found in the Tesla color charts. The interior is a pristine light tan with charcoal accents. With the exception of a tiny chip in the rim paint, the four alloy wheels are intact and fitted with a set of Continental ContiSportContact 245/35 R 21 W tires. It comes with its own Tesla charging cables.

Stunning performance, environmental awareness, Tom Hanks ownership, and negligible miles are all good reasons to buy this Tesla Model S P85D, but the order’s unique and special color is an even more enduring attribute.

These are the characteristics of the Tesla for sale: double performance three-phase induction motors, 85 Kwh high capacity batteries. Constant 691 hp. Single speed automatic transmission, 4-wheel ABS disc brakes and 4-wheel independent suspension