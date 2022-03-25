Tom Hanks sneaks into a girlfriend’s photo shoot. He thus posed

Outside a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, a bride and her bridesmaids were getting ready to go to the ceremony when they were in for a big surprise. At that time the actor himself Tom Hanks He approached her and whispered: “Hello! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to take a picture with you“.

The actor was walking through the entrance of the Fairmont hotel, in the center of pittsburgh, when he saw the bride and her bridesmaids get out of the limousine. “He spoke in my ear and I only thought of ‘Toy Story'”, confessed the girlfriend, who was stunned: “I froze and was only able to look around me. I didn’t know what to do.”

And that was how the winner of two Oscars, along with his wife RitaWilson, participated in a nice photo session of a bride.

This is how Tom Hanks snuck into a bride’s photo shoot. Photo: Instagram

The photographer, Rachel Rowland, explained that when the actor approached and made the peculiar request “we were all confused and we just stared in silence for a second. Then we all burst into screaming.”

Rowland shared several snapshots of the moment he took outside the hotel on social media, just before heading to the ceremony at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh.

hanks not only did she pose for photos, but according to Rowland, she also helped make sure everyone was in the photos. “He was just what you would expect him to be: happy, funny, loud and kind,” she added.

Photo: Instagram.

The bride was so excited by the meeting that just before saying yes I do, she told her future husband. “We had a moment before the ceremony and prayed and held hands and turned back to back so we wouldn’t see each other,” she revealed. “Luke, I just met Tom Hanks. I had to tell him.”

The Hollywood star is in pittsburgh to film a film adaptation of “A Man Called Otto”. According to the young woman, they knew that the actor was filming in the city and had been talking to his sister about it, because they both considered that he was the perfect actor to play the main character, a retiree who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his friends. neighbors.

This is how Tom Hanks posed in a girlfriend’s photo session. Photo: Instagram

“He’s filming his new movie and my sister and I were talking about how much we love the book that the film is based on, so it was like coming full circle. Honestly, it was crazy because we were talking about him,” the girlfriend said.

TO Tom Hanks he seems to like sneaking into wedding photos. This is not the first time it has happened. On September 24, 2016, Hanks shared a photo on Twitter that he had taken with a couple at a wedding in Central Park, which he also crashed. Later in 2021, he posed with two brides on his wedding day in Santa Monica.