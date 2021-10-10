Tom Hanks’ son accused of racism after launching his new clothing collection

Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, was criticized for using a character considered “racist” in his new merchandising collection, also called controversial White Boy Summer. Its range of black and white clothing, which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, tank tops, leggings, caps and bike shorts, was called online for the use of a gothic style font that is close to that used by nationalists. whites.

It is a character similar to that of Fraktur, used in Nazi Germany most prominently on the cover of Hitler’s Mein Kampf book. Hanks, who raps under the nickname Chet Haze and starred in the TV shows Shameless and Empire, invented the term “White Boy Summer” on Friday.

On Twitter the new collection was not liked and there were many comments: “Hmm, sadly, the merchandising looks aggressively racist,” wrote one commenter on Twitter, while another wrote: “Jesus. When I think of the typefaces that the whites should avoid, anything remotely calligraphic / written in black immediately comes to mind, especially if it includes the word “White”.

