Tom Hanks, son Chet Hanks tells about his life with his famous father: “A complicated experience”

Tom Hanks’ son Chet revealed what it was like to live with his famous father and mom, an experience he called complicated.

Chet Hanks is known to be the son rebel of the star Tom Hanks. In a new Youtube video, she revealed what life was like in a famous familyan experience he called a double-edged sword, not exactly pleasant.

In a video published these days on Youtube, Chet Hanks revealed that, although his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson loved him very much, his life in such a rich and famous family was not exactly easy:

“There are many benefits, but sometimes it can be quite strange. I can do a lot of great things that many people don’t have the opportunity to do. I can travel the world, stay in luxury hotels, fly on private planes. and I’m very lucky for that. I wouldn’t change my situation. My experience, however, was even more complicated because in addition to the already toxic fame, I wasn’t even famous “.

Chet went on, saying that being just the son of a Hollywood star he also received a lot of derogatory comments about him: “I was just the son of someone famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”.

Tom Hanks’ son talks about prejudices, about everything he had to overcome to make it clear that he was not only the son of … but much more: “People had an opinion about me before they even got to know me and it was extremely difficult to tear down their walls.”.

Closing the video, Chet Hanks revealed that she will soon be making more burning statements about her life in Hollywood. Another video coming soon? We’ll see.