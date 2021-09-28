Tom Hanks speaks in Japanese and Tom Cruise in French: the credit goes to an AI

Flawless AI a startup specializing in artificial intelligence which sees the director as one of its founders Scott Mann. It offers a very effective tool in adapting the lip movements to various languages, all without distorting the actor’s original interpretation. The tool studies how the actors move the mouth and on the basis of this information adapts the movements according to the tongue. This way you can get people talking Tom Hanks in Japanese or Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson in French.

Flawless AI: a deepfake congenial to dubbing

In other words, it is a tool similar to the most famous ones deepfake, capable of altering a portion of the frame according to the director’s needs. Mann began studying it while working on it Bus 657 (Heist), a 2015 film featuring Robert De Niro. Dubbing films is certainly not an easy job, because the choice of words must also be done in such a way that there is synchrony with respect to the movement of the lips. A process that often also leads to a change in the meaning of sentences.

Expresin profunda en espaol de Gump from Flawless on Vimeo.

To counter this problem, Mann began researching and discovered a white paper by Christian Theobalt of the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, which outlines a new approach that, through artificial intelligence, manages visual effects capable of reproducing photorealistic facial expressions.

Flawless Demo – www.flawlessai.com from Flawless on Vimeo.

Basically artificial intelligence can capture a sound compatible lip movement by taking it from another point in the film. In addition, it manages the times and blends the various frames together in order to generate a credible final result. Flawless AI is now working with producers and studios to integrate the technology into film post-production. But, according to Mann, it still takes two years to refine the technology so that it can be used for commercial films.

The director argues that such technologies can also be very useful in breaking down language barriers and allowing actors to act in films regardless of their language and the language in which the film is shot. For other details, please refer to the Flawless AI website.