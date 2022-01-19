Tom Hanks starring in a remake of the Swedish film for Marc Forster

Tom Hanks will be the actor and producer of a remake of the Swedish comedy-drama Mr. Ove. It will be directed by Marc Forster, who entrusted the script to the writer of Neverland.

Continue tirelessly and enthusiastically to work Tom Hanks, which has just linked its name to another project. This is a remake of the 2015 Swedish comedy-drama Mr.Ove.

Nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, Mr. Ove bore the signature of Hannes Holm and was played by a magnificent Rolf Lassgård. An important director will take care of directing the US version: that Marc Forster to which we owe Neverland – A dream for life And War World Z. Hanks he will also be producer of the film along with his wife Rita Wilson.

The plot of Mr. Ove

Both the old and the new Mr. Ove take their cue from the novel by Fredrik Backman “The man who put the world in order”, which has as its protagonist a man who looks like Scrooge from “Christmas Carol” from Charles Dickens, because he hates everything and everyone. It is a widower who is almost 60 years old and has been sent away from the factory where he worked for a long time. Mr Ove firmly believes in order and demands that the entire neighborhood obey a set of rules. That’s why he inspects the neighborhood and quarrels with a lot of people. Mr Where he misses his wife and would like to get it over with: the problem is that he can’t.

Even if we sense that the protagonist of the film will have a transformation, we really like the idea that Tom Hanks you lend your body and face to a surly and unpleasant man. The actor has long accustomed us to positive characters, and Mr. Ove could mark a change of course for him. To write the screenplay of the film will be David Magee, already at the service of Marc Forster for Neverland and author of the script de The Return of Mary Poppins And Life of Pi.

Mr. Ove: what Marc Forster and Rita Wilson say

Much Marc Forster how much Rita Wilson are thrilled to be working on the makeover of Mr. Ove. The first stated in this regard:

When I read Fredrik Backman’s novel, I fell in love with the idea that friendship has the power to define a person’s life. I can’t wait to create a film that is equally humorous and moving.

These instead are the words of Rita Wilson:

The humanity of this story has affected people from all over the world, including me. I have always tried to produce films capable of bringing joy and creating a collective experience, allowing us to recognize ourselves in others.

The trailer for Mr. Ove (the original)

And now, to make you understand the adventure our beloved will soon launch himself into Hanks, which we will see shortly in Elvis And Finch, we propose the trailer for Mr. Ove, which in the United States was the foreign film with the highest grossing of 2016.